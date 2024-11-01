DELMARVA- A cold front moving across Delmarva has increased clouds, with a slight chance of a few showers. Otherwise, the drought conditions persist with cooler weather for the weekend.
Sussex County is experiencing the driest period on record, and this prolonged dryness is having a major impact on agricultural areas across the Delmarva Peninsula. Local farmers are now facing serious challenges as crops struggle without adequate rainfall.
For the rest of Friday expect mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance for showers with the passage of a cold front. High temperatures will be in the 70s. Gusty west winds over 25 mph at times will keep the fire danger elevated.
For Friday Night Lights expect breezy and cool conditions with temperatures falling through the 60s with a cool breeze. Overnight skies will be partly cloudy with lows in the 40s.
This weekend will be sunny, but on the chilly side with highs in the 50s and 60s. Lows Saturday night in the 40s.
After a slight cool down for the weekend, temperatures are expected to rise again early next week as high pressure moves back over the area. This means that Delmarva’s drought is likely to deepen, with little to no relief in sight. For now, the combination of above-average temperatures and persistent dryness poses a significant challenge for both the environment and agriculture in the region.