DELMARVA -- The extended dry spell in Delmarva shows no signs of ending anytime soon. Today will bring more of the same with clear skies, light winds from the west at 5-10 mph, and dry conditions. Highs will reach the mid-to-upper 70s inland, upper 60s to low 70s at the coast, with dew points slightly increasing into the upper 30s to low 40s, signaling a modest rise in humidity. The area's dry streak, now at 22 days without measurable rainfall, is poised to rank within the top 10 driest periods since 1945 by early next week.
As we move into tonight, temperatures will remain cool but not as chilly as recent nights, thanks to slightly higher humidity levels. The warming trend continues into Monday and Tuesday, where highs are expected to soar into the low 80s. This could approach record territory for some areas, especially inland, as dry conditions and southerly winds combine to boost temperatures. Tuesday, in particular, could see near-record warmth, though coastal areas will stay cooler with onshore winds keeping temperatures more moderate.
The pattern begins to shift by Wednesday as an upper-level trough moves across the Northeast. This will bring a weak cold front through Delmarva late Wednesday night into Thursday. Unfortunately, any significant rainfall with this front appears unlikely, and the most we might see are a few sprinkles, primarily in northern areas. The dry spell is expected to persist for most of the region as high pressure builds back in by Thursday, keeping conditions clear and dry.
Temperatures will drop closer to seasonal averages by Friday and Saturday, with highs in the 60s to low 70s, as cooler air settles in behind the front. Dry conditions will continue into the weekend under high pressure, with mostly clear skies and no rain in sight.
As Delmarva remains locked in this dry pattern, we can expect plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures to round out the week, but for those hoping for rain, relief remains elusive.