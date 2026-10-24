DELMARVA - Tonight, a Frost Advisory is in effect for inland Sussex county, part of the mid-shore of Maryland, and points north. Frost is likely with calm winds and clear skies, and good radiational cooling takes place. Lows in the upper mid to upper 30s away from the coast. Upper 40s at the beaches. Make sure to protect your plants.
Sunday we'll see wall-to-wall sunshine and highs in the mid 60s. Sunday night a good shot to see frost with overnight lows in the 30s away from the coast.
For Monday it turns milder with highs in the upper 60s to near 70, as the dry conditions will continue as well. Temperatures will be mild through the last week of October. Staying dry as well. Temperatures could rise into the low 70s through late next week, early look at Halloween looks dry under mostly sunny skies and highs around the upper 60s. We may see a system bring rain to the region next weekend.