DELMARVA- A cold front continues to settle to the south of Delmarva this afternoon, while a weak coastal low develops and Canadian high pressure begins building in from the north. This will bring much cooler air, breezy northeast winds of 10 to 20 mph, with gusts near 30 mph, and lingering showers and drizzle the rest of today. Highs this afternoon will only reach the low to mid 70s.
Overnight, we'll see gradual clearing with temperatures dropping into the 60s by Saturday morning.
The good news for Delmarva comes this weekend as high pressure takes full control. Drier, more comfortable air will sweep into the region Saturday, sending dew points into the 50s. Afternoon highs will rebound to near 80 degrees Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 60s this weekend, with some 50s possible for inland areas.
The nice weather continues into early next week with highs in the low 80s, and lows in the 60s and 70s.