DELMARVA- It was a cold start with a light frost for inland areas. Temperatures gradually warm up for the week ahead, with a warm Halloween expected.
This afternoon temperatures will rise above seasonable levels for the first time in a couple of days. High temperatures will rise into the 60s to near 70 inland, with 60s at the coast.
For the overnight hours, high pressure will slide offshore, with the flow turning southerly, and keeping temperatures warmer. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and low 50s, with no threat for a frost or freezing temperatures.
Wednesday is shaping up to be even warmer with temperatures surging into the mid to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. Breezes will increase from the southwest. Wednesday night will be dry and on the mild side, with lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Halloween is shaping up to be quite warm with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80. A gusty southwest wind will elevate the fire danger Thursday afternoon. it will be comfortable for the ghosts and goblins Thursday evening with temperatures in the 60s and 70s, with a mild breeze.
A cold front on Friday could bring a few showers, but nothing significant is expected. Highs will be in the mid 70s.