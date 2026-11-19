DELMARVA - Overnight, we'll see partly cloudy skies, with patchy frost to start the day, with lows in the mid 30s to around 40 degrees.
We'll see another picture perfect day Friday, with an abundance of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 60s, with highs running about 10 degrees above average.
The mild temperatures will be with us into the weekend. High pressure will breakdown and slide offshore into the start of the weekend. A developing coastal low will likely bring rain and wind to the region Sunday into Monday.
The timeframe for the system will be Sunday into early Monday. The rain could be heavy at times depending on the exact track and intensity of this coastal low. Multiple inches of rain are possible. It would be a much needed rainfall considering were over an inch shy for the month and over 6 inches below average for the year.
Behind the storm we turn cooler into the start of Thanksgiving week, there is another chance for rain Thanksgiving, too soon to tell if we'll see a soaking rain. That kicks off an unsettled stretch of weather as the subtropical jet becomes more active heading into December.