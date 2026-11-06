DELMARVA - A slow moving cold front continues to bring moderate to heavy rain to Delmarva. The rain will continue to be heavy at times this afternoon, with a few embedded thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be on the order of 1 to 2 inches with some locally higher amounts up to 3 inches possible.
Temperatures will remain in the 60s, then falling this evening as the cold front moves through. The rain tapers off later this evening, as the cold front slowly moves offshore. Overnight, skies become partly cloudy with lows near 50.
Partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler temperatures are expected Saturday, with temperatures in the low 60s. Even cooler air arrives Saturday night, winds will pick up into Sunday as we remain dry and cool with highs in the low 60s.
Overall, next week is looking very dry with temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s. Temperatures approach 70 in some spots on Tuesday. We'll see some frosty mornings as temperatures dip into the 30s.