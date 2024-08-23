DELMARVA -- High pressure will bring calm and sunny conditions to Delmarva this weekend, with temperatures gradually returning to seasonal norms. By early next week, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms as a new system approaches the region. Then it's the return of heat and humidity by the middle to end of next week.
As we move into the weekend, Delmarva will enjoy pleasant weather under the influence of high pressure. This system, currently bringing below-average temperatures, will gradually shift offshore, allowing for a return to near-average temperatures. On Friday, expect sunny skies and calm winds as high pressure remains nearly centered over the Mid-Atlantic. Afternoon highs will warm to the low 80s, which is close to the climatological norm for this time of year. Friday night will be cool, with lows dropping into the mid to upper 50s under mostly clear skies, making for another night of efficient radiational cooling.
The weekend will continue to see dry and pleasant weather, with high pressure slowly moving offshore. On Saturday, temperatures will rise to the mid-80s, and by Sunday, they will be a couple of degrees warmer, still accompanied by mostly sunny skies and light winds. Dew points will remain comfortable by August standards, although there will be a slight increase in humidity on Sunday, with dew points near 60 degrees. Sea and bay breezes are likely to develop during the afternoon hours.
Shaping up to be a really nice weekend in Ocean City for both the OC Air Show and Jeep Fest.
Looking ahead to early next week, a trough approaching the region will bring increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms, particularly by Monday or Monday night. While details on the system’s evolution remain uncertain, it’s likely that the best chances for rain will occur around this time, with the potential for some isolated convection through the middle of the week. High temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s, with inland areas possibly reaching near 90 degrees by Wednesday. Lows will remain in the 60s, and cloud cover is expected to increase on Monday and Tuesday as the upper low settles nearby.