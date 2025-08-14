DELMARVA -- A very warm and humid Thursday afternoon, with scattered showers and thunderstorms with local downpours. Some local flooding is possible.
Before the showers and storms, temperatures rise to near 90, with heat indices into the mid 90s this afternoon.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms develop through the afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not expected, but some storms could produce locally heavy rainfall, raising the potential for minor flash flooding in areas where the heaviest cells form.
A weak cold front will move through the region from the northwest, settling just south of Delmarva by Thursday night. Any evening storms should taper off or move out of the area. Some slightly drier air may filter in from the north overnight, especially in northern parts of the peninsula. Patchy fog is possible, though confidence is low. Lows will be in the low 70s.
Friday will see high pressure sliding to the north, helping to dissipate the stalled front to the south. Humidity levels will drop slightly in northern areas, but warm and somewhat muggy conditions will persist, with highs in the mid to upper 80s away from the coast. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with slightly drier conditions.
Friday night we'll see mainly clear conditions with lows near 70.
Saturday will remain seasonably warm and humid, with highs in the mid 80s, with cooler conditions along the shoreline.
Looking ahead, Sunday will be hot and humid once again, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, before a late-day cold front sweeps through. While the front is expected to bring only a low chance of showers or thunderstorms, it will usher in a noticeable change.
By Tuesday and Wednesday, high pressure from the northwest will bring cooler, less humid air to Delmarva, with dew points dropping into the 60s and even upper 50s for some areas.