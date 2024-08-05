DELMARVA --Monday will offer a short break from rain as high temperatures range from the mid-80s to lower 90s. However, an approaching cold front on Tuesday will bring increased moisture and potential thunderstorms. Hurricane Debby may influence weather patterns later in the week, causing continued chances for rain through Saturday.
Today expect mostly sunny skies as a weak surface high pressure system builds in. This will bring plenty of sunshine and heat, with high temperatures ranging from the mid-80s by the coast to lower 90s inland.
Dew points are anticipated to drop slightly, despite that still expecting to see some triple digit heat indices away from the coast.
By Tuesday will see a significant change as a cold front with an upper trough approaches from the north and west. Southerly winds will bring tropical moisture northward, showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop ahead of the cold front from mid-late afternoon, continuing through the night. While severe weather is not highly likely, any strong storms could cause localized strong downbursts and damaging wind gusts.
The cold front is expected to pass through the area by Wednesday morning before stalling over the Mid-Atlantic region. Attention will then shift to Hurricane Debby currently over the southeastern United States. The forecast for Debby is still uncertain, but it is expected to meander in the Southeast for a few days before potentially moving northward. This situation will likely bring waves of tropical moisture and precipitation to our region from Wednesday through Saturday. Temperatures will generally be below normal during this period, with the potential for dry weather returning by Sunday.
Stay with the First Alert Weather team for updates as the situation develops, especially regarding the impacts of Debby.