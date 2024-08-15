DELMARVA - Thursday across the region will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with seasonable temperatures as mid-level ridging arrives from the west. High pressure at the surface will maintain generally dry conditions, though there is a slight chance (15-20%) of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm, primarily in northern New Jersey, as some lingering shortwave energy moves through the area. Most of Delmarva, however, should remain dry, with an afternoon sea or bay breeze developing due to weak low to mid-level flow.
As we move into Friday, a developing warm front associated with a strengthening upper-level trough over the Midwest will begin to approach from the west. This warm front will bring increasing cloudiness throughout the day, with warm air advection ahead of it. While the main forcing for ascent with the warm front and the approaching upper-level trough may hold off until later in the day, the chance for showers and thunderstorms will gradually increase, especially during the evening and overnight hours.
Friday's temperatures will still be seasonable, but with the warm front moving closer, expect a more unsettled end to the day, setting the stage for a potentially wetter weekend.