DELMARVA -- Clouds increase tonight, with lows dipping into the upper 20s to low 30s. A milder Saturday with a few showers, then snow and rain possible on Sunday.
A series of disturbances moves in late tonight into Saturday. The first arrives in the pre-dawn hours, with a few light rain showers possible around midday Saturday across much of the peninsula. Northern Delmarva could briefly see snow showers, while Sussex County trends mainly rain. Despite the passing showers, Saturday looks slightly milder, with highs 45 to 50 mostly cloudy skies and south-southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
The weekend’s main question mark comes Sunday as a coastal low develops near the Outer Banks and tracks northeast offshore. The overall threat for significant snowfall on Delmarva remains low, with most guidance keeping the storm far enough out to sea for only light snow and light rain, especially at the coast.
In Sussex County, especially along the beaches, a light accumulation is possible, with around a half-inch to 1.5 inches favored near the immediate coast and less inland, as much as 2 to 3 inches southern portions of the peninsula, Ocean City, Assateague Island, Chincoteague. Rain could hold down accumulation amounts in some areas. Precipitation exits Sunday night.
Behind that system, a deep eastern U.S. trough ushers in an arctic airmass. Dry weather is expected, but several days of below-normal temperatures set in from Sunday into the middle of next week. The coldest stretch looks to be Monday night through Tuesday night, when wind chills could drop into the single digits. Tuesday currently appears to be the coldest day, with highs projected in the mid to upper 20s. Some moderation in temperatures is expected for the mid to later part of next week.