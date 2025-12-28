DELMARVA - More clouds than sun today and a bit milder, then windy and warmer start to week.
It's a cold start to our Sunday, with mostly cloudy skies. Watch for slick roads and bridge decks early. Winds turn to the south today, setting the stage for a gradual warming trend later in the day. Skies remain mainly cloudy as temperatures warm into the mid to upper 40s.
Winds start to ramp up Sunday night into Monday morning. Make sure to secure outdoor objects and decorations. Winds will gust 30-40 mph at times through the overnight hours into Monday morning, with temperatures much milder, in the low to mid 40s.
As a cold front approaches Monday, temperatures surge into the low to mid 60s, with rain showers moving in as the day progresses. Much colder weather is expected Tuesday into New Years Day with highs in the 30s and 40s, and lows in the 20s.