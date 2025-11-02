DELMARVA- The nice November weather continuing the rest of the weekend with lighter winds and warmer temperatures.
Hope you remembered to set your clocks back one hour. Enjoy the extra hour of sleep! Its also a good idea to check the batteries in your smoke detectors and CO detectors.
Sunday brings milder air with breezes and highs in the low to mid 60s. Clouds will be more plentiful as the day goes on. Overnight lows will be slightly warmer, in the 40s as cloud cover increases ahead of the next system. A few coastal showers may sneak in late Sunday night.
Looking ahead, we are monitoring an evolving pattern early next week. A developing low pressure system will bring another round of rain Monday. The rain is not looking especially heavy with up to a quarter inch possible, especially at coastal areas. Highs Monday in the low 60s.
Skies clear out Monday night with lows in the 40s.
The period of Tuesday through Friday is looking dry and breezy at times with seasonable temperatures. Highs will be in the 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s.