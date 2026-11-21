DELMARVA - High pressure is sliding offshore this evening, with developing coastal low pressure to our southeast could bring rain and wind to the region Sunday, especially at the coast.
Models are coming into agreement that low pressure will track off the North Carolina coast, then toward north and northeast, away from our coast on Sunday. The result will be some showers, possibly heavier at the coast, with breezy conditions, and minor tidal flooding, especially at time of high tide.
The timeframe for the coastal low will be later Sunday into early Monday. Rainfall amounts appear to be on the light side with less than a quarter inch for much of the area, with some higher amounts at the coast.
It would be a much needed rainfall considering were over an inch shy for the month and over 6 inches below average for the year.
Behind the storm we turn cooler into the start of Thanksgiving week, there is another chance for rain Thanksgiving Day. This system could pack more of a punch with heavier rain, wind, and coastal impacts. This will kick off an unsettled stretch of weather as the subtropical jet becomes more active heading into December.