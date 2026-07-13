DELMARVA - Our Monday morning is starting with tranquil conditions and temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70. A pleasant day is in store for Delmarva under sunny skies. Temperatures will top out in the low 80s for inland locations and 70s at the beaches. For the overnight hours expect clear skies with temperatures falling into the low to mid 60s.
A more significant warm up will take place Tuesday will feature mainly sunny skies, as temperatures soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s. The hotter weather arrives Wednesday, perhaps the hottest day of the week. Temperatures will surge into upper 90s with some locations well inland hitting the 100 degree mark. It remains hot Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid 90s, with heat indices in the upper 90s and lower 100s.
The heat gradually decreases into the weekend with lower 90s Saturday, with readings near 90. Unfortunately, no rain is in the forecast for the foreseeable future. There are indications that our rain chances will increase beyond next weekend. Until then, the severe to extreme drought conditions continue.