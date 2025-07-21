DELMARVA- A cold front is moving south across Delmarva this afternoon. Drier and cooler air is filtering into the region from the north. Skies are clearing this afternoon with warm temperatures and comfortable humidity levels. The pleasant weather continues through midweek.
In the wake of the front, a stretch of more pleasant weather will settle in. Dewpoints will drop into the 50s and 60s and highs will remain in the low to mid 80s into Wednesday. A large area of high pressure, and a supporting upper-level ridge will help keep conditions dry and comfortable for Delmarva. Comfortable sleeping conditions at night as temperatures dip into the mid 60s, with 70s at the immediate coast.
By Thursday, a southwesterly wind pattern will return, pushing temperatures and dewpoints upward once again. Friday appears to be the muggiest day of the week, with much of the region potentially experiencing heat index values near 100 degrees. Actual temperatures will be in the low 90s, with 80s at the coast.
Another cold front is expected to approach around Saturday, bringing a renewed chance for showers and thunderstorms. However, there remains uncertainty in the timing and coverage of any storm activity heading into the weekend. The threat for showers and storms continues on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the low 90s Saturday, then upper 80s on Sunday. Lows will be in the 70s.