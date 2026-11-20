DELMARVA - For the overnight hours expect partly cloudy skies, with another cold night, with low temperatures in the 30s and 40s.
The mild temperatures will be with us into the weekend. High pressure will breakdown and slide offshore into the start of the weekend. A developing coastal low will likely bring rain and wind to the region Sunday.
The timeframe for the system will be Sunday and Sunday night. The rain could be heavy at times depending on the exact track and intensity of this coastal low. Multiple inches of rain are possible, especially at the coast. It would be a much needed rainfall considering were over an inch shy for the month and over 6 inches below average for the year.
Behind the storm we turn cooler into the start of Thanksgiving week, there is another chance for rain Thanksgiving Day It's too soon to tell if we'll see a soaking rain. This will kick off an unsettled stretch of weather as the subtropical jet becomes more active heading into December.