DELMARVA - The rest of Thursday, Return Day looks to be mostly cloudy with a few stray showers possible, and mild temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. A cold front will slowly approach the region later this evening. Showers should hold off until tonight, and pick up into early Friday morning.
The front will stall out over the peninsula Friday. Expect periods of rain that will be heavy at times with even a few embedded thunderstorms possible. Models have been back and fourth with the amount of rain expected. Rainfall will be on the order of 1 to 2 inches with some locally higher amounts up to 3 inches possible. Temperatures will remain in the upper 60s to low 70s. The rain tapers off Friday evening, as the cold front slowly moves offshore.
Partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures are expected Saturday, with temperatures in the the low 60s. Even cooler air arrives Saturday night, winds will pick up gusting to 35 mph into Sunday as we remain dry and cool with highs in the low 60s. Overall next week is looking very dry with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s, and frosty mornings as temperatures dip into the 30s.