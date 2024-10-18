DELMARVA- Warming up into the weekend as the stretch of dry weather continues. Drought conditions persist into next week with warmer temperatures.
High pressure building in from the west will bring us abundant sunshine this afternoon with temperatures a bit warmer than they have been. High temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 60s, with lower 60s at the beaches. A north-northeast breeze will make it feel cooler.
We'll see great conditions for Friday Night Lights. Make sure to bundle up! Temperatures will be falling through the 50s during the games with lighter winds and clear skies.
Overnight we'll see clear skies and chilly temperatures in the 40s with a light north-northeast wind.
High pressure will settle over Delmarva this weekend resulting in sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be near 70 Saturday, then mid 70s on Sunday, cooler at the beaches. Saturday night will be clear and chilly with lows in the 40s.
The ongoing dry spell shows no sign of ending soon. Next week is looking dry. The latest drought monitor is showing Sussex county under a moderate to severe drought. Unfortunately no rain in the forecast for the foreseeable future.