DELMARVA - The chilly rain this afternoon will taper off late afternoon or early evening. Up to a quarter inch of rain is possible in some areas. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Skies will stay mostly cloudy, though any late-day breaks of sun could allow temperatures to recover slightly before sunset.  Lingering winds Sunday night into Monday morning should limit frost formation despite temperatures falling into the 30s and 40s.

Monday itself will feel dramatically different from the recent summer-like warmth, with highs only in the mid 50s, or roughly 10 to 15 degrees below normal. Breezy northwest winds will continue, with gusts up to 30 mph under partly cloudy skies.

By Monday night into early Tuesday morning, conditions look much more favorable for widespread frost and freeze development as winds lighten and high pressure settles overhead. A Freeze Watch is in effect for interior Delmarva. Low temperatures by Tuesday morning are expected to dip into the low to mid 30s in many areas.

Temperatures then begin to recover Tuesday afternoon, with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. Tuesday night should be mild enough to prevent any additional frost or freeze concerns, with lows mainly in the 40s.

 

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Meteorologist Bob Trihy joined CoastTV in 2023. He grew up in Great River on Long Island, N.Y. Bob caught the weather bug when he was around eight years old and tracked storms up and down the east coast. He witnessed some big ones, like the blizzard of 1978, as well as tropical systems.

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