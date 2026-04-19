DELMARVA - The chilly rain this afternoon will taper off late afternoon or early evening. Up to a quarter inch of rain is possible in some areas. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Skies will stay mostly cloudy, though any late-day breaks of sun could allow temperatures to recover slightly before sunset. Lingering winds Sunday night into Monday morning should limit frost formation despite temperatures falling into the 30s and 40s.
Monday itself will feel dramatically different from the recent summer-like warmth, with highs only in the mid 50s, or roughly 10 to 15 degrees below normal. Breezy northwest winds will continue, with gusts up to 30 mph under partly cloudy skies.