Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Snow during the morning will give way to some clearing during the afternoon. Morning high of 34F with temps falling to near 20. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.