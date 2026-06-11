DELMARVA - It's off to a warm and humid start across Delmarva. Watch for areas of fog early on, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.
The heat and humidity will become a bigger concern today and Friday. High pressure near the Southeast will help build hotter conditions across Delmarva, with afternoon temperatures climbing into the low to mid 90s both days. Friday may end up slightly hotter than Thursday.
When combined with the humidity, heat index values are expected to reach 95 to 104 degrees across much of Delmarva. Residents should plan for potentially dangerous heat, especially during the afternoon and early evening hours.
Thunderstorm chances will continue Thursday and Friday. On Thursday, storms may be fueled by the heat, humidity and a disturbance moving in from the west. Damaging winds will be the main threat, though large hail cannot be ruled out. The Storm Prediction Center has placed Delmarva under a Slight Risk, level 2 out of 5, for severe storms Thursday.
Another round of scattered showers and storms is possible Friday as a cold front approaches from the west. With strong instability and somewhat better winds aloft, severe thunderstorms may again develop. Delmarva is also included in a Slight Risk for severe weather Friday.
The weekend is now trending drier behind the cold front, with much of Saturday and Sunday expected to be mainly dry. Not has humid but highs in the low 90s. Another front may approach late in the weekend or early next week, bringing renewed chances for showers and thunderstorms.