DELMARVA - More clouds than sun the rest of the weekend with chilly conditions continuing across Delmarva.
Saturday night into early Sunday will be cold, with temperatures dropping into the 20s areawide. Coastal areas may stay slightly milder but will still see below freezing conditions by early Sunday morning. Skies are expected to remain partly to mostly cloudy overnight, with calm and dry weather continuing.
By early Sunday, conditions remain dry and cold, setting the stage for a gradual warming trend later in the day as winds begin to turn more southerly. Skies remain mainly cloudy as temperatures warm into the mid to upper 40s.
Winds start to ramp up Sunday night into Monday morning. Make sure to secure outdoor objects and decorations. Winds will gust 30-40 mph at times through the overnight hours into Monday morning, with temperatures much milder, in the low to mid 40s.
As a cold front approaches Monday, temperatures surge into the low to mid 60s, with rain showers moving in as the day progresses. Much colder weather is expected Tuesday into New Years Day with highs in the 30s and 40s, and lows in the 20s.