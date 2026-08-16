DELMARVA - Showers are moving through Delmarva this afternoon. Temperatures have only warmed into the low 80s due to cloud cover and showers.
Moisture levels are expected to increase this evening, creating the potential for torrential downpours and localized flash flooding. Rain is not expected to fall continuously throughout that period, but the timing of individual rounds remains uncertain. There is a SLIGHT risk for excessive rain Sunday night.
Depending on when storms move across Delmarva, enough instability could also develop for a few stronger or potentially severe thunderstorms. The exact timing and magnitude of that threat remain uncertain. The Storm Prediction Center has the peninsula under a MARGINAL (1 of 5) risk for severe storms, damaging winds being the primary threat Sunday evening.
Conditions dry out Monday, with slightly lower humidity levels, with temperatures still on the warm side. Highs around 90 with a slight chance of evening showers and storms. Drier weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday with comfortable humidity levels and temperatures in the 80s to around 90.