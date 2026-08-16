Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Thunderstorms. Some strong to locally severe early. Heavy rain will accompany some storms especially overnight. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Some strong to locally severe early. Heavy rain will accompany some storms especially overnight. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.