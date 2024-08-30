A primary cold front will approach the Delmarva Peninsula on Saturday, bringing warmer and muggier conditions by the afternoon as the flow turns southerly. Expect high temperatures in the low to mid-80s with mainly dry weather during the day, but showers and thunderstorms are likely after 8 PM as the front moves in. Additional unsettled weather is anticipated from Sunday with a marginal risk for severe storms. High pressure will bring drier conditions for the first half of the upcoming week.