DELMARVA -- Tonight, Delmarva will see a warm front lifting northward into the region, which will bring mostly cloudy conditions but remain largely rain-free. The warm front is expected to arrive late enough tonight that it should not significantly increase the potential for fog. Lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.
On Saturday, will see much warmer and muggy conditions, most of the day will be dry and partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s inland, at the coast upper 70s to low 80s. Keep in mind there is a moderate risk of rip currents, so be sure to swim near lifeguards. Rain chances will increase late Saturday night as the first of two cold fronts moves across the area. Although the instability associated with this front is expected to diminish as it reaches Delmarva, there remains a possibility of isolated thunderstorms. Any showers or thunderstorms could produce moderate to heavy rainfall, though the overall threat of severe weather remains limited.
As we move into Sunday, the first cold front is likely to stall or slow down near the region before a secondary cold front arrives Sunday night. This setup will keep the chance for additional showers and isolated thunderstorms in the forecast through Sunday evening, but widespread severe weather is not anticipated. The Storm Prediction Center does have the entire peninsula in a "marginal" risk (1 out of 5) Sunday afternoon-evening for the potential of a few isolated severe storms, some damaging winds and hail are possible.
Labor Day itself is looking spectacular with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s with lower humidity.
Looking ahead to next week, high pressure will build out of the Great Lakes and move into the Mid-Atlantic states by Monday. This will usher in a period of dry and breezy conditions on Monday, with calmer and sunnier weather expected for Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure settles over the region. These drier conditions are expected to last through at least the first half of the week, providing a welcome break from the weekend's unsettled weather.