DELMARVA -- A beautiful stretch of weather continues through the weekend and into the early part of next week, as high pressure will remain in control, keeping conditions warm and dry.
High pressure centered over western Pennsylvania will maintain its influence, ensuring clear skies and light winds across the region. Most inland areas will experience highs in the low 70s, while coastal locations will see slightly cooler temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
It will be a perfect day to get outside and enjoy the fall season with dry, comfortable conditions prevailing. Saturday night will bring clear skies and favorable conditions for radiational cooling. Expect overnight lows to drop into the upper 30s to low 40s, with no significant frost concerns for areas where the growing season is still active.
Sunday promises another sunny and mild day, with afternoon highs reaching the mid-70s across most of Delmarva. Sunday night will cool down again, with lows dipping into the low to mid-40s.
As we kick off the work week, Monday will feature even warmer weather. Daytime highs could reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, continuing the trend of above-normal temperatures.
Looking ahead to the middle of next week, a cold front is expected to move through the region. While this front will bring cooler, more seasonable temperatures for the latter half of the week, rainfall is likely to be minimal. Models show little agreement on any significant precipitation with this system, meaning the dry spell will likely persist.
By Wednesday or Thursday, temperatures will begin to cool down, with highs returning to the low to mid-60s by the end of the week.
Although rain remains elusive, Delmarva can enjoy several days of mild and dry autumn weather before the cool down arrives.