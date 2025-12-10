DELMARVA - Warmer temperatures and breezy conditions will linger through late Wednesday evening in Sussex County. Clouds may increase at times overnight, but conditions are expected to stay quiet as winds gradually ease.
By early Thursday, colder air begins sliding back into the region, sending temperatures down through the day. Highs are expected to run below seasonal averages by late Thursday evening as the county transitions back to a more wintry pattern.
The cooldown sets the stage for a colder stretch to end the week, with the potential for some snow by Sunday as another system approaches the area.