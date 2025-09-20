DELMARVA - For the overnight hours expect mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild conditions with lows in the 60s.
Sunday’s weather will be similar to Saturday's, with high pressure drifting slightly southeast. This will maintain an onshore flow and the possibility of an isolated shower near the coast. Otherwise, look for partly to mostly cloudy skies in the morning, with increasing sunshine into the afternoon, with highs only in the low 70s.
Early next week, the high pressure system will begin to shift eastward, ushering in a southerly wind that will increase moisture levels. Monday should remain mostly to partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s as fall officially begins. Clouds will thicken Monday night into Tuesday as a warm front approaches from the west, bringing a slight chance of showers from west to east Tuesday with highs ranging from the upper 70s to low 80s.
A cold front will slide southeast Wednesday, bringing a chance of isolated to scattered showers during the day. Highs will generally be in the 70s to near 80. While some models suggest a low-pressure system could develop along the front, boosting rainfall coverage, forecast confidence remains low.
The cold front then stalls across the region for the rest of the week and into the weekend. This means occasional showers are expected with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the 60s.