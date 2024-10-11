DELMARVA- A weekend warm up is on the way, then sharply cooler next week with another strong cold front.
This afternoon will remain dry and cooler than average with abundant sunshine, with highs only in the mid to upper 60s. A northwest wind will make it feel cooler at times.
The weather is looking great for Friday Night Lights. Expect clear skies this evening and temperatures falling through the 50s. Dress for the chill, and pack a blanket if you're headed to the games.
Overnight we'll see clear skies and temperatures falling into the upper 40s and lower 50s with light winds. We'll have another opportunity to see the northern lights into Saturday morning.
The weekend is looking dry and mild with highs both day in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday nigh we'll see lows in the 50s.
Another cold front next week cools us into the 50s and 60s for highs beginning Tuesday, with overnight lows in the low 40s, and possibly some 30s.