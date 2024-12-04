DELMARVA- This afternoon, the winds will shift to the southwest and increase, boosting our temperatures into the mid 40s, under partly cloudy skies. Clouds increase Wednesday night, with temperatures not as cold as they have been, with lows in the 30s, and winds increasing. Temperatures rising into the lower 40s by Thursday morning.
Thursday will be a windy day with a few rain showers possible with a cold front. A few snow flurries can't be ruled out. Temperatures will warm into the 40s in the morning, and winds could gust over 40 mph at times. Make sure to secure your holiday decorations. Temperatures tumble into the afternoon, through the 30s.
The cold temperatures return Friday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures remaining in the 30s.
The weekend is looking dry, but cold on Saturday, with highs in the low to mid 40s. Warmer for Sunday, as temperatures rise into the low 50s. The warm up continues into the early to mid part of next week with highs in the 50s to near 60 by Tuesday.