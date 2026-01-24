DELMARVA- A Winter Storm Warning continues for the entire region beginning 7 pm Saturday and continues until 7 am Monday.
A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect until noon Saturday, with wind chill values expected as low as 8 degrees below zero.
Saturday will remain bitterly cold, with increasing cloud cover and highs only in the low 20s, setting the stage for a significant winter storm expected to impact Delmarva beginning Saturday night.
A major winter storm is forecast to move into the area Saturday night through early Monday afternoon, bringing significant impacts from accumulating snow, sleet and freezing rain, and plain rain. Precipitation is expected to spread into the region from southwest to northeast overnight Saturday night, beginning as all snow due to very cold air at the surface and throughout the atmosphere. As moisture deepens toward daybreak Sunday, snowfall may become moderate to heavy at times. Snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour Sunday morning.
During the day Sunday, warmer air moving in aloft may create a “warm nose” in the atmosphere, allowing snow to mix with or change to sleet and freezing rain, then all rain. Ice accretion is possible especially across portions of the Eastern Shore and Mid-Shore of Maryland.
Sleet and freezing rain could reduce snow totals in some areas but create additional hazards, including slick travel and the potential for tree damage and power outages.
The Delmarva coast will see a marine influence later Sunday, causing precipitation to mix with or change to plain rain, though substantial snow is still expected before any changeover occurs.
Forecast snow totals currently range from 2 to 5 inches for much of the region, with mixing likely limiting totals in some areas, especially near the coast. Accumulations of 3 to 6 inches is possible farther west across the eastern shore, extending into far northern Sussex county and Kent county.
As the storm begins to pull away Sunday night into early Monday, colder air is expected to filter back in, possibly changing the precipitation back to all snow or freezing rain.
After the storm exits, arctic air will remain locked in across Delmarva into late next week. Temperatures are expected to stay below freezing across much of the area through Thursday, with many locations struggling to get out of the low 20s. Breezy conditions Monday and Tuesday will add to the danger, with wind chills likely dropping below zero areawide Monday and Tuesday night, and wind chills holding in the single digits during the day.
This prolonged stretch of cold could be dangerous for anyone spending extended time outdoors without proper clothing, and additional cold weather headlines may be needed next week.
