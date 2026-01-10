DELMARVA- A Yellow Alert continues for rain, heavy at times into this evening.
A Yellow Alert continues for possible ponding on roads and minor flooding, especially in poor-drainage areas, with damp conditions into Saturday night. The steady rain continues into this evening, possibly heavy at times. Temperatures remain the 40s this afternoon. Rainfall totals by early Sunday morning will be on the order of half an inch to an inch and quarter region-wide.
By Sunday, the system pulls away and colder air begins to spill in. Decreasing clouds, highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Expect a windy day with west to northwest gusts, followed by a sharp drop Sunday night as lows fall into the upper 20s to low 30s across much of Delmarva.
Next week looks mostly dry, but by the end of next week there are signs of a pattern change as a more colder potentially stormy weather pattern develops. We could see a chance of rain and/or snow Thursday, then possibly another system brings more rain and snow into next weekend. It's too soon to determine timing and intensity of precipitation in the long range.