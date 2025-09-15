DELMARVA - A shift to more unsettled conditions is expected early Monday through early Wednesday as a coastal low strengthens and edges toward the Mid-Atlantic coast.
Starting early Monday, clouds will steadily build across Sussex County from south to north, creating a muggy atmosphere with dew points climbing into the lower 60s. High temperatures will remain in the 70s to low 80s, coolest along the coast. By Monday night, the onshore flow from the north side of the low will draw thicker clouds and the first rounds of rain, particularly in southern Delaware and along the coast.
Tuesday will see the highest chances for showers and even isolated thunderstorms as the low lingers offshore. Rainfall could approach an inch across southern Delaware, with lighter totals farther north and west. Winds will pick up late Monday and continue through Tuesday, with sustained speeds of 15–25 mph and gusts up to about 30 mph, especially near the beaches.
By early Wednesday, the system will begin to weaken and drift northeast, but showers and gusty conditions may persist, especially along coastal areas, before conditions improve later in the week.