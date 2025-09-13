Here are some of the stories that captured Delmarva's attention this week:
MONDAY: A request to modify Dagsboro’s town code was denied. Michael Wolf wanted the code changed so he could keep five ducks at his home for his children’s education. He said he will now move the ducks to a family farm in Georgetown.
TUESDAY: Sussex County Council faced calls to reconsider zoning restrictions for recreational marijuana businesses after a request from Gov. Matt Meyer. Current rules require dispensaries to be at least three miles from schools and churches. Any changes would require a new ordinance.
WEDNESDAY: Electric and hybrid vehicle owners in Delaware will see a new fee beginning Oct. 1. Lawmakers passed the measure earlier this year, adding the cost to annual vehicle registration to offset lost gas tax revenue.
THURSDAY: The Sussex County Land Use Reform Group completed its work and forwarded recommendations on growth in southern Delaware to the County Council for review.
FRIDAY: In Rehoboth Beach, a parking garage task force disbanded. The group, which had not met since 2019, reconvened before voting to end efforts, deciding the city will not pursue a parking garage.