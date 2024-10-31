MILFORD, Del. - On Oct. 28, the Milford Police Department observed a car parked after hours at Memorial Park's basketball court, leading officers to contact the driver, identified as 19-year-old Ben L. Carter of Greenwood.
A Delaware State Police narcotics K9 unit scanned the car, revealing 13.91 grams of crack cocaine (Tier 2) and drug paraphernalia, this indicated to officers an intent to distribute. Police said Carter was charged with drug possession with intent to distribute and other related charges. He was committed to the Department of Correction on a $12,500 secured bail.