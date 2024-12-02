SALISBURY, Md.- Authorities are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the death of 10-year-old Tyron Colbert Jr. in Salisbury on August 5.
The FBI, Maryland State Police, and Crime Solvers of the Eastern Shore are offering the reward, which was increased from an earlier amount of $22,000, for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.
On August 5, Salisbury Police responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting at a home on the 200 block of Clay Street. Officers arrived around 10:30 p.m. and found Colbert suffering from a gunshot wound. Police believe he was inside the house with his mother and two other children at the time of the shooting.
The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation, with assistance from Salisbury Police. Investigators have processed the crime scene, and evidence has been sent to the State Police Forensic Sciences Division for analysis.
No suspects have been identified, and police continue to interview witnesses in the area.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Solvers of the Eastern Shore at 410-548-1776.