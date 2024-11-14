CHARLES COUNTY, Md. - A 94-year-old man was found dead following a brush fire in Waldorf on Wednesday, Nov. 13. The Office of the State Fire Marshal and Charles County Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident.
Firefighters from Charles and Prince George’s County, along with Charles County Sheriff’s deputies, responded to a reported brush fire at 11560 Acton Lane just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered the flames had spread to a vacant mobile home on the property. While extinguishing the fire, they located a deceased man within the debris.
Although the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will confirm the identity, investigators believe the victim is likely Donald L. Halter, the 94-year-old homeowner. Neighbors informed investigators that Halter often burned trash and brush and had been seen on his tractor earlier in the day.
"My heart breaks for the family of Mr. Halter," said Acting State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray, "This is a horrific situation that demonstrates the hot weather and dry conditions are not exaggerated, and they affect every one of us. We continuously stress the importance of fire safety within the home; however, Marylanders must also be mindful of the extreme dangers of burning outdoors. Doing any activity involving fire right now can lead to tragedy for you, your loved ones, your neighbors, and your community."
Officials remind Maryland residents that a burn ban remains in effect due to extreme weather conditions. Open-air burning, including campfires, poses significant risks during such dry conditions, as it can easily lead to uncontrolled fires.