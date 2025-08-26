A thin blue envelope that could ease communication between Delaware police and drivers with disabilities
DELAWARE - The state of Delaware has launched a new program with the goal of making interactions with police easier for drivers with autism and other disabilities.
According to the Delaware State Police, the Blue Envelope Program serves as both an organizational tool for drivers and provides clear communication tips for both officers and drivers. The envelope itself can be used to store important documents, including a driver’s license, registration, and insurance. It also includes space to list an emergency contact and any medical conditions that could play a role in a traffic stop.
“This program is another example of how Delaware law enforcement is adapting to meet the diverse needs of our communities,” said Colonel William D. Crotty, Superintendent of the Delaware State Police. “The Blue Envelope Program helps prevent misunderstandings and ensures a safer experience for everyone involved in a traffic stop.”
“This free initiative is designed to foster safe, clear, and respectful communication between law enforcement officers and drivers with autism and other disabilities. By providing a simple, visible tool that can be used during traffic stops or roadside encounters, the program helps reduce misunderstandings and encourages positive, informed interactions. The Blue Envelope Program is available to everyone. No qualifying questions are asked, and no identification is required to participate. It is our goal as an association to encourage all Delaware law enforcement agencies to participate in this initiative so that drivers across the state can benefit from consistent, supportive interactions,” said Chief Richard McCabe, President of the Delaware Association of Chiefs of Police.
Part of what the Blue Envelope does is set expectations. The envelope helps officers understand why they may be observing a specific behavior, delayed responses, lack of eye contact, or even the use of a communication device. It also provides quick reminders for first responders to speak calmly, use simple language, minimize physical contact, and reduce background noise whenever possible. These prompts help create a safer, more supportive interaction from the start.
If a driver with one of these Blue Envelopes is pulled over, they are encouraged to let the officer know about it and then hand the envelope over.
According to Delaware State Police, the Blue Envelope Program is part of a nationwide initiative to promote understanding, prevent miscommunication, and support the safety and dignity of all individuals.
If you or someone you know would like to pick up a Blue Envelope for a Delaware driver, you can do that at any Delaware State Police Troop. For more information on the Blue Envelope Program, follow this link.
