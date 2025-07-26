REHOBOTH BEACH, Del - The Rehoboth Beach municipal election is on Saturday, Aug. 9. Voting will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the convention center.
Voters who would like to vote by absentee ballot in the city election can do so by submitting a completed absentee ballot request form. The deadline for absentee ballot requests is noon on Aug. 8, the day before the election.
Request forms must be completed and signed in order to be processed. The last day for the city to mail absentee ballots to registered voters is Aug. 5. Absentee ballots must be returned in person or received by mail before the polls close on Election Day.
Three candidates are running for two open seats on the Rehoboth Beach Board of Commissioners.
Other elections in Sussex County are also taking place in the coming months. Bethany Beach's municipal election will be on Saturday, Sept. 6 and Dewey's election is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 20.