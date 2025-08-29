All surf fishing crossings open at Cape Henlopen State Park ahead of Labor Day weekend
- Grace Eckerle
Grace Eckerle
Reporter
Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.
-
- Updated
CAPE HENLOPEN STATE PARK, Del. - Cape Henlopen State Park says all of its drive-on surf crossings are open for Labor Day weekend. This comes after Hurricane Erin brought rough surf and dangerous rip currents, closing many beaches up and down Delmarva’s coast.
Gordon’s Pond, Herring Point, and Point Crossing had previously been reopened to the public following the storm's dissipation. Now, those beaches are joined by Navy Beach, reopened just in time as the coast prepares for Labor Day weekend.
Cape Henlopen State Park now says reservations are now open for Navy Crossing.
Despite those Cape Henlopen State Park beach closures caused by what DRNEC said were unsafe conditions, some people were still seen entering the water on Aug. 22.
