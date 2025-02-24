BETHANY BEACH, Del.- A Middletown man faces multiple charges after an early morning disturbance at a Bethany Beach Wawa led to an assault and DUI arrest, according to the Bethany Beach Police Department.
The agency says officers were dispatched to the Wawa at 774 Garfield Parkway around 1:10 a.m. Sunday following reports of disorderly customers inside the store. When officers arrived, several people pointed toward a black Jeep fleeing the scene along Garfield Parkway.
Bethany Beach police, with assistance from Ocean View police, initiated a traffic stop on the Jeep. The driver was identified as Evan Jones, 20, of Middletown, Delaware. Investigators confirmed that Jones had assaulted a Wawa employee before driving away.
While speaking with Jones, officers say they smelled alcohol on his breath and conducted a DUI investigation. Standardized field sobriety tests were administered, and Jones was found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.116 percent.
Jones was taken into custody, where police say he became uncooperative. He was charged with the following offenses:
- Assault third degree (misdemeanor)
- Disorderly conduct (misdemeanor)
- Menacing (misdemeanor)
- Driving under the influence
- No license in possession
After the arrest, police say Jones was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court #7 and released on an unsecured bond. He was turned over to a sober adult after processing.