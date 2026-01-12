MILLSBORO, Del. - Jacki Slonin has officially filed to run as a Republican candidate for District 41, according to the Delaware Department of Elections.
The Senate seat is being vacated by longtime Republican State Rep. Rich Collins, who confirmed on Nov. 24 that he will retire at the end of his term.
Collins has represented the district, which includes Millsboro, Dagsboro, and Gumboro, since 2014.
Slonin's campaign website shows she is a lifelong Sussex County resident from Dagsboro. With a degree in criminal justice and nearly 20 years in marketing, she now owns an online business. Slonin is focused on infrastructure, education, job growth, cost of living and infrastructure.
Two local business owners have already filed to run for Collins’ current seat in the House. Republican Doug Conaway, who owns Douglas Builders, and Democrat Ryan Stuckey, a Dagsboro coffee shop owner, are both vying for the opportunity to represent District 41.
If Democrat Ryan Stuckey wins the House District 41 seat, Democrats would hold 28 of the 41 seats in the Delaware House, giving them a two-thirds supermajority. Such a majority would give the party significant legislative power, without needing Republican support.