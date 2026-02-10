DEWEY BEACH, Del. - A delayed $1 million grant to address persistent flooding on Read Avenue in Dewey Beach has now been released by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, clearing the way for the town’s planned pump station project.
Town Manager Bill Zolper confirmed the funding, which was approved in 2024, is now available after being placed on hold for several months while the project was already in the design phase. The release of the money allows engineers to move forward with final planning and construction scheduling.
"None of this would be possible without Senator Coons taking this on for Dewey Beach," said Zolper. "It was all Senator Coons, can't thank him and his team enough."
The pump station is designed to reduce frequent flooding on Read Avenue, where heavy rain often leaves standing water that can make the street difficult to pass.
Flooding on Read Avenue has been one of Dewey Beach’s most persistent infrastructure challenges, affecting people who live there, visitors and nearby businesses. Town leaders have repeatedly said the project is critical to protecting homes, businesses and public infrastructure from ongoing flood risks.
The funding is administered through the Army Corps of Engineers. During the delay, Dewey Beach officials encouraged locals to contact Delaware’s congressional delegation to urge the release of the money.