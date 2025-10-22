GEORGETOWN, Del. - In response to growing criticism from community members on social media, including a local Facebook group "Make Georgetown Great Again", One representative from Pallet Village are highlighting the program’s progress in helping residents transition into stable housing.
A total of 59 individuals who participated in the Pallet Village transitional housing program have successfully moved into safe, permanent supportive housing, according to Trish Hill, program manager for Springboard Delaware, which operates the site.
Since its launch, the initiative has served 201 people. Of those, 46 left the program while still experiencing homelessness. Only 24 of those individuals are confirmed to have exited to the nearby Georgetown woods. Others left for unknown locations or relocated outside Georgetown according to Trish Hill.
"You now have to get evaluated every 3 months to keep your housing there. You must get a job within 2 months of living there, and if you're not able to work because of a disability, you must volunteer somewhere," said Suzanne Weis, who currently lives in the Pallet Village.
At a recent Georgetown Town Council meeting, the issue of homelessness drew more than an hour of public comment, with residents and advocates speaking passionately about ongoing challenges and potential solutions.
Mayor Bill West acknowledged the public’s concerns to CoastTV last week, saying town leaders are actively working on the issue.
"We’re going to bring back our town. We’re going to win back our town," West said. "But it’s something you can’t rush through. You’ve got to dot your i’s and cross your t’s to make sure you’re legal with everything you do."