SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - As temperatures drop across Delaware, farmers say protecting livestock from prolonged exposure to extreme cold is critical to keeping animals healthy and safe.
From horses and goats to pigs and cows, farmers are saying to keep paying attention to your animals individually to make sure they are doing alright during the cold weather. They also say the cold conditions can pose serious risks if animals are left without proper protection.
At Courageous Hearts, horses were seen outside with their covers on while goats huddled together for warmth.
Rebekah Baughman, who has worked at Courageous Hearts since she was 16 years old, said while horses grow thick winter coats, their hooves can be especially vulnerable during icy conditions.
"They’re kind of like dogs, but the bottom part is like our fingernails," Baughman explained. "That doesn’t really affect them. But right here is where the skin starts to connect. And if that gets too icy, it can start to bring their body temperature down a little bit."
At Rieley Brothers Farms in Millsboro, staff members say most animals handle snow and ice relatively well, but regular hoof care remains essential throughout the winter months.
"They can form abscesses if they step on something or get something up there," Stearn said. "So we try to do good foot care to prepare for the cold weather."
Megan Stearn, who works at Rieley Brothers Farm, said hydration is one of the biggest concerns during cold weather.
"The number one thing is water," Stearn said. "Animals dehydrate very quickly in the cold."
Farm workers added that pigs typically remain inside their shelters during the winter but are still allowed outside when conditions permit.
CoastTV News meteorologists say cold temperatures aren’t the only issue, noting that strong wind chills can make conditions feel even colder for both people and animals.
And over at Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding in Milton, they say some horses require additional protection to maintain body heat. Program director Kelly Boyer said blankets are used for horses that struggle to retain warmth.
"Some of our horses do wear blankets, and that is because their hair’s not thick enough to be able to keep them warm," Boyer said. "They were losing weight, so this is just an extra layer of insulation to help them with the frigid temperatures."
From shelter and blankets to hydration and hoof care, farmers say every precaution matters when winter weather sets in.
