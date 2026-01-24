REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - As a major winter storm moves into the region, animal welfare experts are warning pet owners that extreme cold and snow can pose serious risks to animals, especially those left outdoors.
With temperatures expected to drop and snow accumulating through the weekend, even brief exposure to the cold can be dangerous for pets, according to Humane Animal Partners in Rehoboth Beach.
"Just think about how cold you get how cold your fingers and toes get even after a few minutes in these extreme temperatures, not even including the wind chill," said Leigh McKinley, who works at HAP.
Experts say prolonged exposure to freezing conditions can quickly lead to health issues such as hypothermia and frostbite. McKinley said that as little as five to 10 minutes outdoors in extreme cold can negatively impact an animal’s health.
"Ice can accumulate in their fur, their body temperature can drop, and their feet can be affected," she said.
Beyond the cold itself, winter conditions can introduce other hazards. McKinley said salt and ice melt used on roads and sidewalks can become trapped in pets’ paws. Animals may then ingest harmful chemicals when they lick their feet after coming inside.
She also reminded pet owners that leaving animals outside during hazardous weather is against the law when conditions are deemed dangerous, according to the National Weather Service.
With winter weather expected to continue through the weekend, animal welfare experts recommend keeping pets indoors as much as possible, limiting time outside and ensuring animals stay warm and dry.
McKinley recommends taking multiple short bathroom breaks and providing a variety of toys that help keep pets mentally stimulated, since they may not be able to get as much physical exercise.
Stay up to date on the approaching winter storm with radar and hourly forecasts in the CoastTV weather app, available for Apple and Android.