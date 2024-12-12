DELMARVA - Atlantic General Hospital and TidalHealth have signed a non-binding Letter of Intent to combine organizations.
According to the organizations, the Atlantic General Hospital Board of Trustees initiated a strategic partnership exploration earlier this year. The board identified TidalHealth as a potential partner aligned with its mission.
“Together, we can make advancements in recruiting and retaining top physicians, as well as invest in the infrastructure and technology that will improve our care delivery. This is an important step forward for our community,” said Doug Cook, chair of the AGH Board of Trustees.
Steve Leonard, Ph.D., MBA, FACHE, President/CEO of TidalHealth, Inc. said, “TidalHealth has great respect for AGH’s historic contribution to the healthcare needs of its community, and we are honored to have been chosen."
Key Benefits of the Proposed Partnership
- Integrated Electronic Records: Patients will gain access to an Epic electronic medical record system for better coordination of care
- Improved Services: Enhanced care coordination and access to services for patients
- Capital Investment: Funding to expand healthcare offerings
- Strengthened Workforce: Improved ability to recruit and retain top healthcare professionals
The two organizations aim to finalize the partnership by spring 2025, pending further board approvals and regulatory review. Both health systems emphasize that daily operations will remain unchanged for patients and staff as the organizations work through the due diligence process to finalize the details of their agreement.