BERLIN Md. - Atlantic General Hospital has officially changed its name to TidalHealth Atlantic, marking a new chapter after joining the Salisbury-based TidalHealth system last year.
All campuses, physician offices and diagnostic locations that were part of the Atlantic General Health System have transitioned to new names reflecting the TidalHealth brand. Health leaders said the rebranding reflects the system’s integration into TidalHealth.
“It’s a change in name only,” said Don Owrey, MBA, FACHE, president of TidalHealth Atlantic. “What Atlantic General has stood for during its more than 30-year history is not going away — its mission, people and deep-rooted commitment to the community remain firmly in place. With TidalHealth’s commitment to growth, service expansion and facility enhancements, we are well-positioned to continue meeting the evolving healthcare needs of our community for years to come.”
Hospital leaders said the transition will not disrupt patient care. All services, locations and care teams remain the same and open. No jobs will be lost as part of the rebranding.
“The transition to TidalHealth Atlantic simply reflects the strength of our partnership and our shared commitment to the communities we serve, and both healthcare teams have been proving that as partners for nearly a year,” added Steve Leonard, Ph.D., MBA, FACHE, president and CEO of TidalHealth. “Looking ahead, we will be expanding services, adding jobs and enhancing facilities so patients have even greater access to high-quality care close to home.”
TidalHealth Atlantic and its associated offices are now using Epic, the same electronic health record platform used by TidalHealth Peninsula Regional, TidalHealth Nanticoke, all TidalHealth Primary & Specialty Care offices and some community practices.
Health leaders said aligning electronic health records across all locations benefits both patients and practitioners. Epic’s patient portal, MyChart, allows patients to check in before appointments, view test results, message practitioners, pay bills online and request prescription refills.