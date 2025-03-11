Avelo airlines

WILMINGTON, Del. — Avelo Airlines is expanding its presence at Wilmington Airport with two new nonstop routes to Jacksonville, Florida, and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina. The airline, which now serves 14 destinations from Wilmington, says it is the only carrier offering direct flights to these cities from Delaware.

Starting in May, Avelo will operate twice-weekly flights. One-way fares begin at $39, with tickets available at AveloAir.com.

New Flight Schedules:

  • Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) – Service starts May 23, operating Mondays and Fridays.
  • Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) – Service starts May 22, operating Thursdays and Sundays.

“Avelo is growing again,” said Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy. “We are proud to announce more travel options to the Greater Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region. This service makes visiting North Carolina’s Research Triangle and northeast Florida easier than ever.”

Tom Cook, executive director of the Delaware River and Bay Authority, which operates Wilmington Airport, praised Avelo’s continued investment. “We’re pleased that Avelo Airlines continues to add to its flight schedule at Wilmington Airport – ILG,” Cook said. “The Authority is all-in to help Avelo succeed and grow their customer base here.”

Avelo’s Wilmington service includes flights to Puerto Rico, Myrtle Beach, Nashville, San Juan, Wilmington (N.C.), and nine Florida cities, including Orlando, Tampa, and Fort Lauderdale.

 

